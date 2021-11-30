Anniston man killed in motorcycle crash Monday

An Anniston man was killed in a single-vehicle accident off Bynum Leatherwood Road Monday night.
Dewayne Eddie Hicks, 53, was traveling via motorcycle eastbound toward Saks near the intersection of Bynum Leatherwood and Eulaton Road, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown.
Brown said Hicks lost control of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:04 p.m.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the cause of the incident.
Brown said there will be no autopsy, and that Hicks was wearing a full-faced helmet.