Anniston man indicted with attempted murder of officer

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston man last month after he allegedly tried to kill a police officer in April.
The grand jury indicted Jonathan Bronson Butler, 31, during its December session with an attempted murder charge.
Butler allegedly dragged the officer with his car on April 16, according to his indictment. He was arrested that day.
Butler’s attorney, Chris Albert, said at a June hearing that he was simply trying to get away from the officer.
Butler was initially booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $500,000. His bond was reset to $100,000 in September, and he was released on bond that month.
His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 28. An attempt Wednesday to reach Albert for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Butler could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.