Anniston man indicted on rape charge

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston man recently after he allegedly raped a woman in March.
The grand jury indicted the 48-year-old man during its January session with one count of first-degree rape.
According to the indictment, the man raped a female victim on March 23.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. He was released on bond in April. His arraignment is scheduled for March 18.
An attempt Thursday to reach the man’s attorney, Fred Lawton, was unsuccessful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.