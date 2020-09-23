Anniston man indicted on child porn charges

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston man last month on numerous charges involving child pornography.
The 43-year-old man was indicted for producing child pornography, two counts of displaying or disseminating child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to records made public this week.
Court documents allege the man produced and sent images of minors engaged in sex acts between Sept. 2, 2019, and Oct. 4, 2019, and was found in possession of child pornography on Jan. 17.
The State Bureau of Investigation initially charged the man on Jan. 17. An attempt Wednesday to reach his attorney, Mark Nelson, was unsuccessful.
The man remained in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000 on a first-degree escape charge.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
Producing child pornography is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Displaying or disseminating child pornography is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.
Possession of child pornography is a Class C felony, which could result in up to a 10-year prison sentence and up to a $15,000 fine.