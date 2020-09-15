Anniston man hit by car, killed, in Saks

An Anniston man died late Monday night after he was hit by a car in Saks.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the victim as Shannon Heath McNeal, who was in his early 50s.
According to Brown, McNeal was walking north on U.S. 431, near the intersection of Bynum-Leatherwood Road, around midnight when he was hit by a car. Brown said McNeal was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m.
Brown said the car’s driver stayed at the scene, and McNeal’s death was considered an accident.
The incident was being investigated by state troopers, Brown said.