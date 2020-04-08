Anniston man charged with torturing animal

Authorities charged an Anniston man last week after he allegedly tortured an animal for more than a year.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Jimmy Franklin Fox Jr., 49, on April 2 with aggravated cruelty to animals.
According to Fox’s arrest warrant, he tortured an animal between Oct. 1 and March 5. The warrant did not specify what kind of animal was involved or how it was tortured.
Attempts to reach deputies Wednesday for more information were unsuccessful.
Fox was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond set at $7,500. Fox’s bond on previous charges was revoked, according to jail records. He is set to appear in court May 7 for a preliminary hearing.
Aggravated cruelty to animals is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.