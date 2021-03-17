Anniston man charged with sexual abuse

Authorities charged an Anniston man Wednesday after he allegedly sexually abused someone last year.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the 41-year-old man with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents allege he subjected a victim by force between May and August, and had sexual contact with a girl between 12 and 16 years old between October and December.
Court records do not specify whether one or two victims were involved.
An attempt Wednesday afternoon to reach authorities was not immediately successful.
The man’s bond was set at $20,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for May 10.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.