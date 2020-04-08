Anniston man charged with numerous domestic violence crimes

An Anniston man remained in jail Wednesday after he allegedly choked a woman twice in 2019 and continued to harass her earlier this week.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Jonathan Emery Tousey on Monday with two counts of domestic violence by strangulation, one count of breaking and entering a vehicle and several domestic violence-related misdemeanors.
According to Tousey’s arrest warrants, he used abusive language toward the victim April 1. On Sunday, the warrants stated, Tousey broke into her car, stole her phone and wallet, and posted explicit pictures to her social media the next day.
He also reportedly refused to stop when a deputy tried to pull him over Monday.
Tousey’s warrants also allege he tried to pull the woman out of a home and choked her on June 15, then pushed her to the ground the next day and put his knee on her neck, pushing down until she couldn’t breathe.
An attempt Wednesday to reach deputies for more information on the incidents was not immediately successful.
Tousey was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $48,000. He is set to appear in court May 7 for a preliminary hearing.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can each result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.
Breaking and entering into a vehicle is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.