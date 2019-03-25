An Anniston man was charged Sunday after he was allegedly found with heroin and cocaine that day.
Taurean Dior Harris, 36, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sheriff Matthew Wade said a warrant for Harris’ arrest had been issued when deputies received an anonymous report that disclosed Harris’ location.
Wade said deputies found Harris at a residence on Howle Road in Oxford and found him with three grams of heroin, a bag containing a substance suspected to be crack cocaine and a set of digital scales with heroin residue on them.
Harris was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing 1:30 p.m April 25.
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class B felony, which can carry a maximum prison sentence of two decades and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law. Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony, which can result in up to five years in prison.
Wade commended the person who gave deputies the tip.
“Having citizens cooperate and give us information helps us be successful,” Wade said.