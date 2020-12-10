Anniston man charged with heroin trafficking

An Anniston man remained in jail Thursday after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs earlier this week.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Dylan Blake Ingram, 27, on Tuesday with trafficking heroin, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and resisting arrest.
According to Ingram’s arrest warrants, he was found Tuesday with at least four grams of heroin and between 8 and 28 grams of methamphetamine at a home in the 300 block of Bagley Road. Ingram also tried to stop a deputy from arresting, court records allege.
An attempt Thursday to reach deputies for more details on the incident was unsuccessful.
Ingram was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $320,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Trafficking heroin is a Class A felony. If convicted, Ingram could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.