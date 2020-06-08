You are the owner of this article.
Anniston man charged with domestic violence

Deputies charged an Anniston man last week after he allegedly attacked someone last year.

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Gary Wayne Pate, 60, on June 4 with domestic violence by strangulation.

According to Pate’s arrest warrant, he choked a victim on Nov. 7 An attempt Monday to reach deputies for more information was unsuccessful.

Pate was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Monday, Pate was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.

Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.

