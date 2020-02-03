Anniston man charged with child sex abuse

Authorities charged an Anniston man Thursday after he allegedly sexually abused a child for several years and dealt drugs that day.
The 36-year-old Anniston man was charged with trafficking marijuana, sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the man’s arrest warrants, he sexually abused a girl younger than 12 from June 2013 to April 2018. Major crimes unit investigator Jay Harrington said much of the abuse happened at an apartment in Piedmont. According to Harrington, the victim is now 6 years old.
Harrington said he went to the man’s home with an arrest warrant for the sex abuse charge, while another investigator who went with him had a warrant to search the man’s home.
Harrington said the other investigator found the drugs during the search. Per court documents, the investigator found more than 2.2 pounds of marijuana and some Xanax at an address in the 4300 block of Skyline Drive.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday, with bond set at $42,500. He is set to appear in court Feb. 27 for a preliminary hearing.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Trafficking marijuana is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.