Anniston man charged with attacking woman in public

An Anniston man remained in jail Monday after he allegedly assaulted a woman Sunday morning.
Police charged Raheem Anthony Roberts, 34, with domestic violence by strangulation and third-degree domestic violence.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Roberts and a woman were outside around 6:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Noble Street when they got into an argument. Price said Roberts then choked her and punched her.
According to Robert’s arrest report, police caught him around 8:15 a.m. Price said the woman was not taken to the hospital.
Roberts was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000 for the strangulation charge. Bond on Monday had not yet been set for the domestic violence charge.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000, according to state law.
Third-degree domestic violence is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.