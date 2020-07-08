Anniston man charged with attacking, robbing woman in separate incidents

Authorities charged an Anniston man earlier this month after he reportedly assaulted and robbed a woman in late June.
Anniston police charged Alan Michael McNair, 19, on July 2 with second-degree domestic violence, first-degree theft of property and violation of a domestic violence protection order. Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged McNair on July 1 with third-degree robbery and violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Oxford police also charged McNair with on July 1 after he allegedly kidnapped the woman and stole her car June 27.
According to arrest warrants issued by Anniston police, McNair stole a car, assaulted the woman with a vehicle and tried to run her car off the road on June 28. Court documents do not specify how the woman was assaulted.
Arrest warrants issued by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies allege McNair came to the woman’s home on June 24 and used force against her to steal her car.
Attempts Wednesday to reach Anniston police and sheriff’s deputies for more details on the incidents were unsuccessful.
McNair remained Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $79,500. His preliminary hearing is set for July 16.
Second-degree domestic violence and first-degree theft of property are both Class B felonies, each punishable by up to two decades and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction.
Third-degree robbery is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.