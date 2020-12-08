Anniston man charged with assaulting two victims

An Anniston man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly attacked two people last month.
Anniston police charged Mario Lanell Gray, 23, on Friday with two counts of first-degree assault.
Gray’s arrest warrants allege he shot two people, injuring them, on Nov. 22.
Anniston police Sgt. Randy Grier said he and Teddricko Lytes Armstrong, 24, also of Anniston,went into a home in the 3000 block of McKleroy Avenue shortly after midnight and shot three men, all of whom were hospitalized for their injuries.
Armstrong was charged on Nov. 30 with three counts of first-degree assault.
Gray was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.