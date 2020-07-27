Anniston man charged with assaulting officer

An Anniston man remained in jail Monday after he reportedly assaulted an officer last weekend.
Anniston police charged Devonta Cornelious James, 41, on Sunday with second-degree assault and attempting to elude law enforcement.
According to James’ arrest warrants, he refused to stop when an officer turned his lights and sirens on and assaulted that officer with a vehicle. Court documents do not specify how James allegedly attacked the officer or the extent of the officer’s injuries.
An attempt Monday to reach Anniston police for more information on the incident was not immediately successful.
James was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $10,500. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.