Anniston man charged with assault

Authorities charged a young Anniston man last weekend after he allegedly injured a man.
Anniston police charged Patrick Austin Betz, 19, on Sunday with first-degree assault.
According to Betz’s arrest warrant, he seriously injured a man with a gun that day. Court documents do not specify how Betz allegedly used the gun.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Anniston police for more information on the incident was unsuccessful.
Betz was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Tuesday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for April 15.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.