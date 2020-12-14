Anniston man charged in July burglary

Authorities charged an Anniston man earlier this month after he allegedly burglarized a Hobson City home in July.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Perry R Bradford, 25, on Dec. 2 with first-degree burglary and third-degree domestic violence menacing.
According to court documents, Bradford reportedly broke into a woman’s home in the 600 block of Bradford Street on July 8, planning to commit a theft, and “brandished,” a gun at her. Bradford and the victim knew each other beforehand, court records show.
An attempt Monday morning to reach deputies for more information on the incident was unsuccessful.
Bradford was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $33,000. As of Monday, Bradfrod was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 4.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, Bradford could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.