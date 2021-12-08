Anniston man charged after woman severely burned

A woman was found badly burned at the 800 block of West 16th Street in Anniston Monday, sustaining significant injuries, according to authorities.
The Anniston Police Department’s investigative division and officers responded to a call Monday morning of a person on fire, where they found Leslie C. Hogeland, 36, of Gadsden, walking down the street with severe burn injuries, Sgt. Jason Hawkins said in the press release.
Hawkins said the investigators determined Hogeland was burned intentionally and a crime had occurred. Henry L. Wesley, 54, of Anniston, has been charged with attempted murder in the case. He is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said Hogeland and Wesley were in some sort of dispute in Wesley’s vehicle.
“From reports and evidence that we have, he poured an accelerant on her and lit her on fire inside the vehicle,” Bowles said.
Bowles said Hogeland stepped out of the vehicle still in flames, at which point police and first responders were notified. The victim was burned on her torso and upper half of her body but is expected to recover, according to Bowles.
“The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, and later transferred to another facility,” Hawkins said in the press release.
Tammie Hogeland Stevens, a family member of Hogeland, said that she was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. She said that while she has not heard any updates as of Wednesday morning, the family is hopeful that Hogeland will be taken out of the ICU.
“She's got a long road ahead,” Stevens said. “She's awake. She has talked to my sister and my mother, but we're still concerned about her.”
Bowles said this was not being considered a domestic violence case as the two had not known each other for very long.
“Our investigations team came in and got it wrapped up pretty quick so all the credit goes to them as far as getting it solved that fast,” Bowles said.