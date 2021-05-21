Anniston man arrested on over a dozen child porn charges

An Anniston man remained in jail Friday after authorities arrested him on more than a dozen charges involving child pornography.
Oxford police charged the man, 29, with five counts of displaying child pornography and 12 counts of possession of child pornography.
Court documents allege the man had images of children younger than 17 between March 3 and Wednesday. On April 16, the man reportedly displayed them, according to his arrest warrants.
Attempts Friday to reach Oxford police for more information was unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $405,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Possessing and displaying child pornography are both Class B felonies, each possibly resulting in up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction.