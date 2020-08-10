Anniston man arrested on felony animal cruelty charge

An Anniston man faces a felony charge of animal cruelty after allegedly leaving a dog tied up to starve at his Walnut Street home.
Anniston Police arrested Katz Rashad Kirby, 30, on a warrant for an aggravated animal cruelty charge Monday.
Police Chief Nick Bowles said officers went to Kirby's house on July 31 after neighbors called to report a "death smell" from the house. There, officers found a pit bull tied up and starving, Bowles said.
"They took the dog down to the League for Animal Welfare," Bowles said. "It weighed 12 pounds, when it should have weighed 50."
Bowles said police also found two dead dogs in a bag on the property.
Aggravated animal cruelty is a Class C felony, punishable by one to 10 years in prison.
The pit bull is still alive and its weight Monday was up to 18 pounds, Bowles said.
Bond for Kirby was set at $7,500, Bowles said.