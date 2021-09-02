Anniston invites public to contribute to comprehensive plan

The City of Anniston will hold two public meetings in coming weeks as part of its comprehensive planning process.
On Sept. 9, there will be a “charette” or planning workshop in which members of the public will work together in small groups before presenting their ideas to the comprehensive planning team. The meeting will be from 5-8 p.m. at the Anniston City Meeting Center, 1615 Noble St.
On Sept. 13, the comprehensive planning team will present a concept plan to the public, then take questions from the public. The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
Masks are required for both events. Social distancing and sanitizing guidelines will be followed.
A comprehensive plan is a document, usually created with input from local residents during town-hall-style meetings, that outlines a city’s goals for the coming years. Such a plan can drive zoning decisions and other city plans.
The city has contracted with Walker Collaborative, a Tennessee firm, to develop the plan.
State law requires that cities the size of Anniston and larger have such a plan, but city officials say Anniston hasn’t gone through the full comprehensive planning process in several years.