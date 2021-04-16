Anniston iK9 donates trained dogs to police, human trafficking victims

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
When the Randolph County Sheriff Office’s police dog died earlier this year, her handler, Nathaniel Morrow, wasn’t sure if he ever wanted to replace her.
But by Friday morning, he had made up his mind. And, thanks to iK9 of Anniston, a big German Shepherd named Jager stood beside him, tongue hanging out and tail constantly wagging.
Morrow got Jager at the beginning of March, he said, and they’ve been getting along fine ever since.
“He’s just a big baby,” Morrow said. “He’s 5 years old, I believe, but he acts just like a puppy.”
Danny Turner, iK9’s operations director, said the dog-training facility had recently donated six dogs to law enforcement agencies around the southeast and one to Well House of Odenville, a shelter for female victims of sex trafficking.
Two dogs went to the Sylacauga police, one went to the Talladega Drug Task Force, one went to the Steele police, one went to Randolph County deputies and one went to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Typically, Turner said, iK9 donates a dog once or twice a year. He said this was the biggest donation iK9 had ever made.
“We’re proud to get this many out at one time,” he said.
Each of the dogs had a job, Turner said, ranging from detecting drugs or guns to emotional support.
Morrow said Jager had already sniffed out some methamphetamine and marijuana.
Turner said the dogs are trained to find things by playing with toys that have the same odor. For instance, he said, a dog who is trained to seek guns will play with a toy that has a similar odor.
“They essentially think they’re finding their toy,” he said.
According to Turner, having a police dog that is trained to locate something can save the agencies who use them a lot of manpower.
“If you take a dog and go to clear an area, the dog can do it in less time and more efficiently,” he said. “A dog doesn’t search by sight; it goes by smell.”
Additionally, Turner said, the dogs are disarming and do wonders for an agency’s relationship with the community.
Sylacauga Police Officer William Taylor and Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson pose for photos with their newest K9 officer Drago during a donation of police dogs at IK9 train facility at McClellan.
Sylacauga Police Officer William Taylor and Drago, Sylacauga Police Sergeant Ryan Gaither and Dicky pose for photos with their newest K9 officer Drago during a donation of police dogs at IK9 train facility at McClellan.
Sylacauga Police Officer William Taylor and Drago, Sylacauga Police Sergeant Ryan Gaither and Dicky pose for photos with their newest K9 officer Drago during a donation of police dogs at IK9 train facility at McClellan. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson and Sylacauga Police Officer William Taylor with their newest K9 officer Drago during a donation of police dogs at IK9 train facility at McClellan.
Photos of iK9 trained dog donations to local law enforcement agencies.
Sylacauga Police Officer William Taylor and Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson pose for photos with their newest K9 officer Drago during a donation of police dogs at IK9 train facility at McClellan.
Sylacauga Police Officer William Taylor and Drago, Sylacauga Police Sergeant Ryan Gaither and Dicky pose for photos with their newest K9 officer Drago during a donation of police dogs at IK9 train facility at McClellan.
Sylacauga Police Officer William Taylor and Drago, Sylacauga Police Sergeant Ryan Gaither and Dicky pose for photos with their newest K9 officer Drago during a donation of police dogs at IK9 train facility at McClellan. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson and Sylacauga Police Officer William Taylor with their newest K9 officer Drago during a donation of police dogs at IK9 train facility at McClellan.
“In today’s day and time, police sometimes don’t have the best appearance,” he said. “With kids, having an animal draws you in.”
Jennifer Hamburger with Well House said their new dog, a black lab named Myrna, is simply there for emotional support. Instead of searching for anything, Myrna’s job is to provide a sense of peace and comfort to the residents there, Hamburger said,
“They’re usually coming from a traumatic situation,” she said. “I bring Myrna out to break the ice.”
She said Myrna has been “phenomenal” in the month she’s been at the shelter.
“She gets attention wherever she goes,” Hamburger said. “She’s a quiet girl who just loves to be loved.”
For Jackson County deputy Maverick Haddock, becoming a handler meant achieving a career goal. He said he’d been around police canine units before, and had several dogs of his own.
“I’m just excited to start this new journey,” he said.
While the dogs are trained, Turner said, many of their handlers are brand new to this. Sylacauga police Sgt. Ryan Gaither said he’d only selected his dog, Dickey, about two weeks ago.
He said the plan was to bring Dickey home for two weeks and get her used to her new schedule as a police dog before taking a three-week course on dog-handling. He said he expected that Dickey would make his job more fun.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “I’m ready to get her out and start working.”