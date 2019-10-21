Anniston fire Chief Chris Collins said Monday that a firefighter’s job is to help people. Many times, Collins said, helping involves dangerous situations and heartbreak, which is why he was so glad to have the opportunity to help in a different way.
After spending hours one weekend last month gathering donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s “Fill the Boot” fundraiser, Anniston firefighters awarded a check for $4,550 to the association.
Collins said firefighters set up inflatables and parked fire trucks in front of the entrances at the Wal-Mart in Lenlock to solicit donations. Collins credited the locals who donated for the fundraiser’s success.
“We’re out there taking up the money, but our citizens are coming in and donating this money,” Collins said. “The citizens are partnering with us to get that money to the kids and to the families. It’s an honor for us to participate.”
Lt. Clint Dover, who heads the Anniston Firefighters Association, said this is the largest amount Anniston firefighters have raised for the association in a decade.
Several years ago, Dover said, firefighters raised close to $10,000, but they had hosted a golf tournament that year.
Dover said the money will allow kids with neuromuscular diseases to spend a free week of summer camp, either at Camp ASCCA near Lake Martin or at Camp Twin Lakes in Tennessee.
Dover, who has visited a campground twice, said it was inspiring to see the kids getting to do things they wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise, such as zip-lining, swimming and horseback riding.
“It’s a great feeling, to think about a kid that never gets the opportunity to go to a regular camp,” Dover said. “Then, here they are on a zip-line, some of them are in a wheelchair, but they make it happen for them.”
Stephen Moore, of Birmingham, who was diagnosed with a neuromuscular disease called dermatomyositis and now works with the association, came to Anniston’s Station 1 on Monday to thank the firefighters.
He said the camps allow kids to connect with others facing the same issues they are.
“Everyone can kind of talk about what they’re going through and feel like they’re normal, Moore said.
Shaylee Beck, the association’s development coordinator, said 2019 is the 65th anniversary of a partnership between firefighters nationwide and the association.
According to Beck, the partnership started after a firefighter’s son was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and his station started a small fundraiser for him.
“It just grew from there,” Beck said.