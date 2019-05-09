Calhoun County residents could vote as early as March on an amendment to allow the Elks Lodge to continue operations within city limits.
“We just put it back like it was before,” Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks, said. “The amendment just puts cities back in charge of the issue, the way it should have been to begin with.”
Wood said the amendment passed the Alabama Legislature at the end of April and preparations are being made to get the amendment on primary election ballots in March. Only Calhoun County residents will be able to vote on it, Wood said.
Wood’s amendment has a complicated history.
Last year, Calhoun County residents approved a ballot measure that would prohibit bingo parlors within 3,000 feet of a residence. The vote came in response to complaints from residents on White Oak Drive in Southside, where Bit Hit Bingo opened in 2016 and was promptly shut down by deputies in a dispute over whether it was properly licensed.
The vote came close to shutting down Elks Lodge No. 189 on Noble Street in Anniston, the last open bingo parlor in the county, which sits about 600 feet from Front Street, a residential area. After the Calhoun County Bingo Commission moved to revoke the Elks’ bingo license, the Elks sued, claiming the bingo amendment wasn’t worded properly.
“It wasn’t worded where people knew what they were voting for,” said Barbara Gann, lodge treasurer. “I’m glad they are doing this so we can continue our charity games.”
Wood’s new amendment would add the phrase “in the incorporated areas of the county,” which would allow the lodge’s charity bingo events to continue uninterrupted. The lodge is inside Anniston city limits.
Gann said she was unaware of any current plans to raise awareness for the upcoming vote but said she hopes they can “do something to make sure we can keep raising money for charity.”
The lodge donates to food banks and charities that study cerebral palsy, provides meals and gifts for needy children, and holds events at the veterans home in Pell City, Gann said.
“We give around $25,000 a year in scholarships to kids in Calhoun County, Cleburne County and Talladega County with these games,” Gann said.