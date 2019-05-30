Two alleged shoplifters were charged with robbery Wednesday after they allegedly ran over a police investigator when he tried to stop them.
Jerrett Lee Reed, 32, and Ashley Rae Reed, 36, both of Anniston, were each charged by Anniston police with second-degree robbery. Ashley Reed was also charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.
Lt. Chris Sparks said an investigator was at the Lowe’s in the 4900 block of McClellan Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. following up on an unrelated case when an employee told him that the Reeds were stealing two cordless drills, valued at $398, and two crimson mandevilla and trellis plants, valued at $48.
Sparks said the investigator followed the couple to the parking lot, where they got into a 2012 Honda Civic. When the investigator tried to pull Ashley Reed out of the passenger seat, Sparks said, Jerrett Reed drove away, running over the investigator’s foot and knocking him to the ground.
According to Sparks, the officer was uninjured.
Sparks said a 7th Judicial Major Crimes Unit agent who was nearby and heard about the robbery over his police radio saw their car, pulled them over and apprehended them.
The Reeds were booked into Calhoun County Jail, where they remained Thursday, with bonds to be set.
Second-degree robbery is a Class B felony, which can result in a prison sentence of up to two decades and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.