Anniston councilwoman Ciara Smith speaks at JSU Black History Month event

Anniston City Council member Ciara Smith crumpled up a dollar bill, then slammed it against the podium, then threw it to the ground.
Each time she mishandled the bill, she asked the same question: “Is it still a dollar?”
As Ciara Smith spoke Thursday evening to several dozen people in Jacksonville State University’s Leone Cole Auditorium, she wanted them to take away this: A person’s worth doesn’t change, no matter what they’ve been through.
“God has called you, and you have never lost your value,” she said.
The best times of Smith’s life, she said, were some of the hardest. And she didn’t allow those hard moments to change her character.
Smith, Anniston’s youngest elected city official, said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to a group of students shortly before his assassination. He asked them what their “blueprint” for their lives was, she said.
According to Smith, that “blueprint” needs a solid sense of self and a “determination to achieve excellence.” She urged students who were there to study hard and stay in school, despite any challenges they may face.
“What will you do with your life’s blueprint?” she said. “And it does not go away until you’re in that grave.”
After the program, Smith said it was good to be able to gather with other people and reflect, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has made that more difficult. She said it was especially important that she spoke to so many young people.
“We have the rest of our lives ahead of us,” she said.
Charlcie Pettway Vann, JSU’s director of diversity and inclusion, said Smith’s speech, as well as a performance by the school’s gospel choir and jazz band, was one of several events the school had planned to celebrate Black History Month.
It was the first in-person event she’d coordinated since she took her position in August, Vann said. She said at the end she was exhausted, but based on the performances and Smith’s speech, it went well.
“You’re never too young to make a difference and never too old to change,” Vann said.
It was originally slated to be “Evening of the Arts,” Vann said, but some other musicians and dancers were unable to perform due to the pandemic.
So audience members could socially distance, she said, each one sat at their own table and wore a mask during the program, and a reception was held in the cafeteria.