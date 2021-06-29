Anniston council weighing assistance, infrastructure in spending COVID aid money on downtown

A half-million dollars or more in post-pandemic federal aid may be headed for Anniston’s downtown soon, but members of the Anniston City Council still aren’t sure whether the money would be better spent on aid to businesses or on infrastructure improvements.
“The reality is that if you help a business with their rent and it’s successful, that’s great,” Councilman Jay Jenkins said. “But if it doesn’t succeed, you didn’t gain anything.”
City leaders are just beginning to discuss how they will spend a windfall of more than $13 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal spending plan that is supposed to help local governments across the country with recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anniston came away with considerably more Rescue Plan money than most cities its size, which city officials now say is due to the same formula that allows the city to collect regular grants from the federal Community Development Block Grant program.
In essence, Anniston got lucky because it’s the biggest city in its own metropolitan statistical area — a distinction that rarely falls to a city of around 22,000. The most recent estimates from the Census Bureau suggest that neighboring Oxford is smaller by just a few dozen people.
City officials say that while the city is 52 percent Black, people of color — including any racial minority — make up only about a quarter of the city’s business owners. An initial proposal, unveiled at a council meeting in early June, would spend some of the city’s Rescue Plan money on a business incubator downtown, where business leaders could come for advice and instruction on how to keep a business running.
City Councilwoman Ciara Smith thinks the idea has merit.
“I preach this all the time,” she said “I see businesses all the time in Anniston that fail, when they could be more effective if they understood things like accounting or making a business plan.”
Also on the table is the idea of rental assistance for some businesses that come through a downtown incubator, to help new business owners get on their feet.
Jenkins isn’t sure that’s the best use of the city’s money. With or without assistance, he said, new businesses often fail. Jenkins is instead proposing the city set aside $400,000 for grants to business owners to help them make improvements to their downtown buildings — fixing damaged roofs, adding sprinkler systems, improving the facades of buildings that look run-down and so on.
Under the Jenkins plan, the city would offer up to $25,000 to downtown business owners who would match the money dollar-for-dollar to pay for building improvements.
“If you spend money on a physical asset for the community, the community has that asset even if the business doesn’t stay around,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said he likes the concept behind the incubator, though he says local organizations such as Jacksonville State University and the local Chamber of Commerce already offer courses and assistance of the sort included in the incubator idea.
“The logic is understandable, but I don’t see a need to duplicate something that is already there,” Jenkins said. He said the city’s money might be better spent on advertising those programs or otherwise making them accessible.
Smith, who represents mostly Black Ward 3, said there’s a need to set up an incubator downtown closer to western Anniston.
“Jay makes a good point,” she said. “But not everybody’s comfortable coming to the Chamber of Commerce, because not everybody there looks like us.”
It’s possible the council may wait, at least for a short time, before making a decision on the issue. Though the city has more than $6 million of Rescue Plan money already in hand, city officials say they have until 2024 to spend it.
There’s also the possibility that Congress may soon approve a separate national infrastructure bill that would provide still more money — creating ways to pay for projects that are now on the city’s Rescue Plan wish list.
“We may not want to rush in,” said Julie Borrelli, the city finance director.