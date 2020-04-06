Anniston council to hold first meeting of shelter-in-place era

The Anniston City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, complete with a planned public hearing on one issue, but it won't be like a typical council meeting.
Council members will meet in the main hall of the Anniston City Meeting Center, a room that can accommodate hundreds. Only 10 people will be allowed in, including the five-member council, four members of city staff and one media representative.
The council canceled the often free-wheeling public comments portion of the meeting. And while a “public hearing” to discuss nuisance properties is still on the agenda, it’s unclear how the council will hold that hearing if the property owners aren’t present.
“The mayor’s going to address that at the meeting,” said Jackson Hodges, the city’s spokesman.
Welcome to democracy in the age of COVID-19, as city officials try to balance self-governance with self-isolation.
“We’re all still learning as we go," Hodges said. He was quick to point out that the meetings are live-streamed online.
The council adopted emergency measures last month, authorizing Mayor Jack Draper to take certain actions without council pre-approval and canceling the council's public comment and council comment portions to thin the crowd and limit the amount of time council members spend in deliberation — and with an eye toward slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Still, Tuesday's meeting is the first since the entire state went into isolation, under orders since Saturday to stay at home except when doing vital business. It’s clear that city officials were still tweaking their approach to social distancing Monday. First the city announced that only 25 people could be present. Monday afternoon, city officials announced the 10-person limit that in effect assured there would be no in-person audience for the event.
The agenda for Tuesday doesn't look so unlike the agenda for meetings before COVID-19. According to the meeting’s agenda, council members intend to hold a public hearing on various properties that could be declared public nuisances. That's a typical feature of a council meeting, which sometimes draws property owners who ask the city for more time to correct the conditions that put them on the nuisance list.
Council members will also consider appointments to the city's Health Care Authority and its Zoning Board of Adjustment, and will discuss a proposal to give to local schools $50,000 in new revenue from an agreement with the gas company Spire. The proposal would give half the money to Anniston City Schools and split the rest between the private schools Donoho, Sacred Heart and Faith Christian.
In a work session before the meeting council members plan to discuss a potential development agreement with TUF Hospitality, an Arizona-based company that has proposed building a hotel on Noble Street. Backers of the hotel proposal, including former NFL player Karlos Dansby, presented the hotel proposal to the council in early March, before the first cases of coronavirus were found in the state. Dansby and developer Theodore Holloway at the time said they’d like to have a hotel completed in time for the 2021 World Games in Birmingham. The games' organizers announced last week the event would be postponed to 2022.
It’s unclear whether coronavirus has changed the developers’ schedule. Attempts to reach Holloway on Monday morning were unsuccessful.
The work session agenda also includes a planned report on the effects of COVID-19 in the city’s finances and a “discussion of stimulus of the local economy” led by Mayor Jack Draper.
Attempts to reach Draper on Monday morning were unsuccessful.
Council members Ben Little and David Reddick called for a special council meeting Saturday — just hours before the shelter-in-place order took effect — to discuss hospital staffing. Only Little and Reddick showed up for the meeting, which failed to achieve a quorum.