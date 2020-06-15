Anniston council to discuss removal of monument to Confederate officer, renaming a street for black officer

Anniston's City Council will discuss on Tuesday the possibility of removing a Confederate monument from Quintard Avenue and naming a city street in honor of one of the city's first black police officers.
"It's at least something that we need to discuss, and we need to discuss it now," Mayor Jack Draper said.
At Draper's request, the council is set to discuss removing from the median of Quintard Avenue an obelisk dedicated to Confederate army Maj. John Pelham, an Alexandria native killed in the Civil War, and donating it to the park at Janney Furnace in Ohatchee, where other Confederate monuments are already located. The matter is on the agenda for the work session prior to the council's regular meeting, which means it's unlikely to come up for an actual vote Tuesday.
Also on that work session agenda is a proposal by Councilman David Reddick to rename a section of 13th Street in front of the Justin Sollohub Justice Center in honor of Frank Boyd Sr., one of the first black officers on Anniston's police force.
Both proposals come as cities across the country are reconsidering monuments to Confederate figures in the wake of widespread protests over racism and police brutality. Mobile and Montgomery have removed Confederate monuments this month. In Jacksonville, City Council members last week were approached by an art historian hoping to move the Confederate statue on the Public Square to a museum, but the council so far hasn't acted on that proposal.
Draper said he believes the Anniston monument would fit better in a museum setting, but he said he's still not sure the removal is something the city can actually do. There's no estimate yet of the cost to move the monument, he said, and a 2017 state law prohibits cities from removing or renaming some statues, streets and buildings.
"There are some legal issues that still have to be looked at," Draper said. "There could be some fines involved."
Councilman Ben Little said he'd likely vote to support removal, though he said the black community has higher-priority issues that should be on the agenda first.
"Taking the monument down will not do a thing toward ending injustice in the courtroom and helping people unjustly stopped by the police," Little said.
Little proposed earlier this month that the city ask the Department of Justice for an investigation into the Anniston Police Department. The council rejected Little's request, which was based largely on concerns about offensive Facebook posts made by a former Anniston police officer several years ago. That officer has died in the years since making the posts.
"I just don't think it rises to the level of a federal investigation," Draper said Monday.
Reddick, the councilman who proposed renaming a portion of 13th Street, said it's time for the council to take action to honor a more diverse group of historic figures.
"That's a message that's going on across the country," he said.
Reddick's proposed street-renaming would likely encounter fewer legal obstacles than the removal of the Confederate monument. The state monuments law prohibits the renaming of streets that have long been named in someone's honor, but it doesn't prohibit the naming of a numbered street.
Reddick said he supports the removal of the Confederate monument, and isn't worried about the legal ramifications of taking it down.
"My dad had a name for the switch bush," Reddick said. "And when I got old enough, I went out and chopped it down."
The council in recent months has met without an audience, citing restrictions designed to limit spread of COVID-19. Draper said the council will allow 25 people in the audience at Tuesday's meeting in the main hall of the Anniston City Meeting Center, though attendees will be asked to observe social distancing rules.