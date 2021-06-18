Anniston council to discuss making Juneteenth a city holiday

The Anniston City Council will hold a special called meeting Saturday to add Juneteenth, the new federal holiday, to the schedule of city holidays.
President Joe Biden this week signed a bill designating June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal recognition of the long-standing practice in many Black communities of honoring the day in 1865 when news of emancipation belatedly reached parts of Texas in the wake of the Civil War.
Anniston has long held its own Juneteenth celebrations, including a celebration in Zinn Park planned for Saturday.
According to a city press release, the council will discuss making Monday June 21 a city holiday this year, because June 19 falls on Saturday. Council members will also discuss adding the holiday to the city’s calendar of holidays for coming years.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday declared Friday a day off for state employees in recognition of the holiday.