Anniston council to consider ordinance allowing sidewalk cafés

The Anniston City Council plans to vote on an ordinance Tuesday that would allow businesses to operate sidewalk cafés. The ordinance would impact many businesses located on Noble Street.
The ordinance, if approved, would require businesses to pay a $200 fee to acquire a permit and a $250 application and plan review fee. It would also allow the consumption of alcoholic beverages within the sidewalk café as long as the business has an appropriate alcoholic beverage license.
A sidewalk café, as defined by the ordinance, is a portion of a sidewalk used to set up tables, chairs and furnishings for use by a business to serve customers outdoors.
Toby Bennington, Anniston’s city planner, said that sidewalk cafés are a key component to downtowns and Main Street communities across the state.
“It’s important now to open up and be creative in offering more of the outdoor dining seating opportunities in light of what we are facing now,” Bennington said. “It’s very appealing and it opens up more opportunities for restaurants, sandwich shops, business owners to offer that outside patio dining.”
Bennington said that Jeff Waldrep, Anniston’s fire marshal, and Riley Johnson, the director of Anniston Main Street, were instrumental in putting the sidewalk café plan together.
“It’s a key economic development piece that offers another amenity and an opportunity for a business owner to expand on his or her offerings,” he said.
Dan Seymour, the general manager of Rack and Roll Billiards and Sports Bar, said that his business initiated the sidewalk café proposal.
“Sidewalk cafes enhance the public realm and motivate city and regional residents to visit Anniston’s downtown eating establishments,” Seymour said. “We hope that a Sidewalk café will contribute to a vibrant urban culture and make Anniston streets a more dynamic place to walk, socialize, and dine.”
Seymour said that open air seating provides relief to those wanting to dine out amid COVID-19 concerns and that he could put about 12 people in outdoor seating comfortably if his bar had a sidewalk café.
“By taking the lead for this new concept, we hope to provide some reference for those independently owned small restaurants of Anniston working to establish a sidewalk café at their own businesses,” he said.
Kristy Farmer, the owner of Peerless Saloon, said that if the ordinance is approved, she would add a café to her business “100 percent.”
“We’ve taken out tables to do the six feet distancing,” Farmer said. “I’ve lost about ten tables, even though I have four rooms. A lot of people don’t want to go upstairs to sit.”
The normal capacity of the Peerless Saloon is 160 people, according to Farmer, but that number has shrunk to 80 due to a state health order requiring restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity. Farmer said that if the saloon adds a sidewalk café, that capacity could be increased by at least 25 people.
“I have a lot of people who want to sit outside,” Farmer said.
Farmer said that she would still need to map out the logistics of expanding her saloon and determine railing separation, but that she would like an outside deck platform.
“This is gonna affect Thai One On, Rack and Roll, Effina’s, Classic and me, which are five very excellent businesses downtown,” she said.
In 2017, a bill to legalize “parklets” in the state of Alabama died in the Alabama Legislature. Parklets, similar to sidewalk cafés, are constructed patio areas built on parking spaces adjacent to a bar or restaurant. The bill would have allowed parklets to be constructed within Anniston’s downtown entertainment district.
Bennington said that he would like to see the parklet concept revisited in Anniston.
“I think the combination of the two go hand-in-hand: the franchise area and the parklet,” he said. “That is another very strong downtown feature, a Main Street component feature. The concept of the parklet started to take off in towns and cities long before COVID-19.”
Many restaurants have opted to offer curbside delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for Farmer, a sidewalk café would allow for outdoor seating that doesn’t interfere with the saloon’s curbside service, whereas a parklet could interfere.
“I, or no one else downtown, could do that [parklets] out in the part of the street because we’re using that part of the street for our curbside pickup now,” Farmer explained.
The council will meet for its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.