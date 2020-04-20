Anniston council to consider changes to coronavirus leave policy

So far, no one in Anniston's Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19, Fire Chief Chris Collins said, but over recent weeks, six of Anniston's roughly 80 firefighters have been sent into isolation after suspected contact with coronavirus patients.
Another three firefighters got tested for the illness after showing what initially seemed to be coronavirus symptoms.
Collins said the city gave all those firefighters paid administrative leave while they were away.
"My first priority is the safety of fire department personnel," Collins said.
That's something the city didn't have to do, even under a new federal law that requires employers to give workers paid time off for concerns that arise from coronavirus. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, passed by Congress in March, requires workplaces with more than 50 employees to grant up to 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave to people who are quarantined, who are caring for someone who is, or whose school or day care has been closed due to the pandemic.
According to city officials, that law doesn't apply to emergency responders, leaving cities to set their own policies on how to handle leave for firefighters, police officers and some other workers.
"The law doesn't even define what an emergency responder is," said Mayor Jack Draper.
In its regular meeting Tuesday, the Anniston City Council will consider approval of a COVID-19 sick leave policy that would fill that loophole. The policy, if approved, would grant 10 shifts of emergency leave to firefighters, police and other emergency responders if they're affected by coronavirus.
Collins said the "shift" wording is probably there because of the unusual hours many first responders work. At the Fire Department, he said, most employees are on for 24 hours straight, then off for 48 hours.
Anniston defines "emergency responders" as not just police and firefighters, but also public works employees and some workers in other departments such as Parks and Recreation.
Bersheba Austin, the city's human resources director, said that for privacy reasons she can't reveal how many workers in those departments have been sent home due to suspected coronavirus exposure. She said a few workers have taken time off to care for children because of the closure of schools.
The proposed sick leave policy is just one sign of how city workers are reinventing their daily routines around the pandemic. Collins said the Fire Department now checks the temperature of every firefighter at the start and the middle of their shifts. Fire stations are disinfected twice a day. And firefighters wear personal protective equipment on every call, not just medical calls, Collins said.
Of the three firefighters who were tested for COVID-19, two were sent for testing because they had high temperatures when they were checked at work.
Again, no firefighters in Anniston have actually tested positive for the virus. Collins said that's in part due to the fact that the city began making preparations relatively early.
In February, the federal Department of Health and Human Services briefly considered sending people suspected of having COVID-19 to an Anniston facility for monitoring. That plan was soon abandoned, but it set city officials to work on preparations.
"Keep something in mind: on Feb. 23, we got a head start," Collins said.