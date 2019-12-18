Anniston council discusses limits for public commenters

When the Anniston City Council met Tuesday, there was a new feature in the meeting room: a nylon strap anchored to posts to serve as a sort of barrier between the council and audience.
It’s a physical expression of the council members’ anxieties after a local resident earlier this month called Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little a “blowhard” and presented him with an orange inmate outfit.
“I felt threatened,” Little said. “I felt threatened. It could have been a terrible situation.”
During a contentious Dec. 4 council meeting at the City Meeting Center, local resident Charles E. Smith came to the lectern during the citizens’ comment period, called Little a “blowhard” and then walked up to the table where council members were sitting to give Little the inmate suit — a Halloween costume that was still in its package.
Smith’s action was a reference to Little’s October conviction on a misdemeanor ethics charge for voting against a list of properties set for city-ordered cleanup. Little’s house was among the properties on that list. He was sentenced to two years’ probation last week, and remains on the council.
In the work session before Tuesday’s council meeting, Little criticized Mayor Jack Draper, the moderator of council meetings, for not stopping Smith from approaching the council members.
“Mr. Little, we’ve had people bring us stuff before,” Draper responded.
“This was an adversarial situation,” Little replied. He said he told the mayor to stop Smith from coming forward.
“I don’t know what was in that,” Little said. “It could have been chemical or anything. I didn’t know. I do have flashbacks.”
Little said he no longer had confidence in the Anniston police to secure the meetings, but City Manager Steven Folks said the fault was his.
“I will accept that responsibility,” he said. Folks said he’d addressed the problem by having the barrier placed between the council and the speaker’s lectern, to reinforce the idea that people don’t have the right to approach the council table. (Convening in new quarters at the City Meeting Center, rather than the now-demolished City Hall, council members do not sit on a raised platform.)
Little said repeatedly that he was considering filing charges against Smith. Asked later what sort of law Smith violated, Little replied: “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
Councilman Jay Jenkins said he was sympathetic to Little’s concerns, noting that council members don’t know whether people at meetings are armed. He said he felt Folks had addressed the issue, and he said council members have another option.
“You could suspend public comment,” he said. “Don’t have anybody approach you. Some cities don’t have it at all.”
Smith, who showed up at the Tuesday meeting carrying a sign that read “Ben resign,” said he wasn’t worried about the threat of a criminal charge.
“In this country we have a right to argue against any public official as long as we do it in a civil manner,” Smith said. “If he can do that to me, he can do that to anybody.”
Smith said he didn’t touch Little and didn’t threaten him. He noted that another speaker approached the council’s table earlier this year to place a hat on it and announced that he was “throwing his hat into the ring” for political office.
In the full meeting, council members voted 3-2 to approve a $17,000 contract with an architect to work on preparations for a downtown structure known as the “mural building” to become part of the Freedom Riders National Monument, the National Park Service site honoring civil rights protesters who worked to integrate interstate buses.
The measure passed over the objection of the two African-American members of the council, Little and Councilman David Reddick. Both have campaigned for the same sum, $17,000, to be spent on a Glen Addie Avenue property that they hope to turn into a commercial development site for western Anniston.
Other council members have balked at that proposal, saying that the city once owned the Glen Addie property and transferred it to a private owner for $350 just two years ago.
Little said the Glen Addie property deserves city spending as much as other city projects.
“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” Little said.
Councilwoman Mille Harris said the $17,000 set aside for the mural building was grant money that had to be spent on Freedom Riders Park.
“It’s federal grant money,” she said. “It’s not coming out of our general fund.”
In other business the council:
— Approved a set of rules and fees governing small cell technology — a type of low-power cellular antenna that is used to expand wireless access in cities. Cell companies approached the city about allowing the antennas in the city months ago, but city officials said they needed to approve a fee structure and regulations before they could allow the antennas.
— Approved a beer license for Mountain Express at 1415 U.S. 431.