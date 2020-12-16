Anniston City Schools will be online-only in January

Anniston City Schools officials plan to reconvene in January with online-only classes until further notice. Last week, school officials closed all school buildings and moved classes online until the end of the semester on Friday.
A news release from the school states that the decision was made in light of the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Calhoun County.
“Due to the nature of this situation we are responding cautiously to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the release stated.
School will reconvene Jan. 5, a Tuesday, with students in virtual-only courses. Teachers will return to school buildings Jan. 11, but distance learning will continue until further notice, according to the release.
Parents and students are encouraged to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines for social distancing and mask use, the release stated.