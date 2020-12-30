Anniston City Hall closes early for deep cleaning

Anniston City Hall closed early for cleaning Wednesday and will change its meeting procedures when it reopens, city officials announced Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, City Hall had already been slated to close on Thursday and Friday in celebration of New Years, but city officials decided Wednesday would be a good opportunity to have the offices thoroughly sanitized.
By 9 a.m., city spokesman Jackson Hodges said firefighters had already started spraying disinfectant in the building.
“We’re just making the most of the opportunity to make sure the facilities are clean,” Hodges said.
City Hall is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021. Because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, officials said, all in-person meetings with city staff will have to be scheduled by appointment only.
“We’re just trying to limit the amount of people coming and going,” Hodges said.
In-person payments will still be accepted at City Hall, and the lobby will remain open. All other city facilities will remain open during their regular hours.