Anniston city court to reopen May 19

Anniston’s municipal court will reopen May 19, city officials announced in a Friday press release.
People who attend court must wear a face covering, according to the release. To maintain social distancing, seating will be limited to defendants, victims and witnesses. No children or infants will be allowed in the courtroom.
People with court dates that were moved because of COVID-19 will be notified of their new date by mail, the release states. People can also call the court at 245-231-7614 for court date information.