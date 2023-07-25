 Skip to main content
The party’s over

Anniston City Council revokes business license of rooftop bar

The owner speaks

The Anniston City Council voted 3-0 to close the restaurant owned by Manual Santana. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

One of Anniston’s newest restaurants, Rooftop 801 is no more.

The business’s license to operate in the city was revoked on a unanimous vote by the City Council during a public hearing Monday night. Anniston City Manager Steven Folks petitioned the council for a public hearing to consider a revocation of the business license issued to JMS, LLC, doing business as The Rooftop 801 located atop Commerce Towers. The business opened its doors in February. 

ciara smith

Councilwoman Ciara Smith: “That’s a yes or no question,” she said to the business owner

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.