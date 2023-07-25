Anniston City Council revokes business license of rooftop bar

One of Anniston’s newest restaurants, Rooftop 801 is no more.
The business’s license to operate in the city was revoked on a unanimous vote by the City Council during a public hearing Monday night. Anniston City Manager Steven Folks petitioned the council for a public hearing to consider a revocation of the business license issued to JMS, LLC, doing business as The Rooftop 801 located atop Commerce Towers. The business opened its doors in February.
The council heard from both city officials and the business’s owner, Manual Santana, before voting to shutter the business due to several violations of the city code.
“It’s fortunate there’s been no loss of life,” said Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles when questioned by city attorney Bruce Downey about the restaurant’s operating procedures.
Both Bowles and Anniston fire marshal Jason Brown were called to the podium to answer questions on the city’s behalf.
Brown said Rooftop 801 applied for a liquor license through the ABC board.
“The city of Anniston never received that application,” Brown told Downey, adding that the liquor license was never granted.
Brown said when the restaurant opened it offered brunch and breakfast but transitioned in the afternoons to a club or bar that charged a cover charge to enter.
Brown bagging
The restaurant allowed alcoholic beverages on the premises without a liquor license as patrons would “brown bag” their alcoholic beverages. On May 8 the city passed an ordinance that prohibited that practice; however, patrons still brought their adult beverages to the restaurant, Brown said.
Brown told Downey that three certified notices about the alcohol violations were sent to the business in the months of February, March and June but there was no response from the owner.
Santana said he only received one notice from the city to his billing address.
“If something was not sent to the billing address stated on my business license I didn’t receive it,” he said.
Fireworks and acts of terrorism
Downey asked Brown if fireworks were ignited in the business on July 4th and Brown acknowledged that they were set off in the premises and they posed a safety hazard.
Later when Santana spoke he said fireworks have explosives in them and if they were set off in an establishment that equates to an act of terrorism.
“So if I’m a victim of an act of terrorism instead of city officials coming to my aid and our aid, because of what could have been a disaster, there was nobody there,” Santana said. Santana said first responders were called when the fireworks were set off but there was no response.
Anniston Councilwoman Ciara Smith later asked Santana if he filed a report on the act of terrorism at his restaurant and he said, “No.”
She also asked Brown if the city ever denied the business a liquor license.
“The city of Anniston never formally denied because we never received that application although the state alcohol board for the state of Alabama did deny an alcohol license,” Brown said.
Brown said the owner opted to not have a hearing with the ABC board about the liquor license essentially “relinquishing any effort to receive a license from the state.”
Bowles told Downey that the police had complaints, photos, videos and first-hand accounts of brown bag violations after the city passed its ordinance in May.
Bowles said there were also photos and videos of people smoking hookahs and tobacco in full view of patrons and staff in violation of the city’s smoking ordinance and first-hand accounts of people smoking marijuana in full view of staff and other patrons.
Bowles said since February the police department has had 11 fight or disturbance calls, two firearm calls, seven assaults and nine other calls.
Nudity
Downey asked Bowles if there had been any display of dancers engaged in sexual conduct at the restaurant.
“We received pictures and videos of dancers engaged in sexual conduct in violation of city ordinance,” Bowles said.
Santana said he does not actually work at the restaurant but was shown the evidence by Bowles.
“Neither of these women was fully exposed, we are not an establishment which serves alcohol which is a violation of the law … and this restaurant was not open to public access during that time, this was a private event, it was a bachelor party, it was a private event open to nobody,” Santana said.
Bowles said that noise complaints were lodged from residents as far as Woodstock Avenue — at least six blocks away — and other locations.
Bowles told Downey that the business should be closed.
“I believe it’s in the public’s best interest that this business was not in operation. Security at these types of businesses, the security that they have it’s supposed to be responsible not only for the safety inside the building but in the parking lot as well,” Bowles said.
When it was time for Santana to defend his restaurant he called upon a server who said that the restaurant does not serve liquor but does offer juice and ice for those patrons who brought their own liquor.
“We don’t serve alcohol, we don’t mix alcohol, we don't condone alcohol use,” Santana said.
Santana said that once the city passed its brown bagging ordinance the business no longer advertised BYOB.
Santana said that he had approached each council member to change the ordinance so the restaurant could hire off-duty police officers to patrol the parking lot.
Santana said he wants his restaurant to be a part of Anniston’s entertainment district.
“There’s no other bars that serve food, Rack & Roll closes at 11, we’re the only ones left,” he said.
Santana said an online petition has over 1,200 signatures that want the restaurant to stay open.
Santana said his restaurant needs help with security.
“I went to the Anniston police department and I asked, ‘Can I hire your people off-duty,’ I’m not trained to do it,” he said.
Santana said he does not charge at the door but he subcontracts the restaurant to another entity that takes care of security and entertainment but does charge a fee to enter the business to eliminate any “riff raff” from entering a “higher-end establishment.”
Santana said he wants to work together with the city to make his business prosper.
“I’m asking you guys, each of you give me a chance to redirect,” he said.
Smith asked Santana if patrons were allowed to bring in alcohol after the city’s ordinance prohibiting the practice went into effect in May.
Santana said he had set rules but they have not been followed and added since he does not work at the restaurant he can only fix things.
“That’s a yes or no question,” Smith said, “Have you allowed, do you know of any instances where alcohol has been into your establishment after the ordinance went into effect.”
“Yes,” Santana said.
Several employees of the restaurant spoke to the council urging them to keep the business open but to no avail.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper appreciated the employees for their efforts to state their side of the case.
“In my mind I have heard enough evidence to revoke going back from February, with that I will move to accept the city manager’s petition and revoke the business license of JMS LLC doing business as Rooftop 801,” Draper said.
Both Smith and Councilwoman Millie Harris voted with the mayor to revoke the business license. Council members Jay Jenkins and Demetric “DD” Roberts were not in attendance.
After the meeting was over Santana was disappointed and said the business license revocation was a “display of bias” citing other businesses that have had violent incidents but have remained open.
“You don’t see Rack & Roll being dealt like this, you don’t see Dark Horse being dealt like this,” he said.
“They need somebody to point their finger and say, ‘That's the bad guy,’ I guess that’s me this time, wish me the best,” Santana said as he walked off.
Bowles, who heard Santana’s interview at the end of the hearing, said getting ahead of any issues like this is “our job with the ordinances that we have, with the laws that we have it’s our job to get ahead of issues to save lives before incidents where someone could be shot or stabbed.”
“With the other establishments in town, be it a restaurant or a bar, if they have issues, we address those issues, and if they can’t comply then we’ll lead them to a hearing just like this, usually they’ll comply,” Bowles said.
“I heard Manual’s quote to you about other establishments, that is not true,” Bowles said, “When incidents happen at bars we have conversations with them, I’ve brought owners in and we’ve had conversations and meetings before to address their issues and 99.9 percent of the time they comply and address their security issues and we get those corrected.”
Bowles said that that is the way it’s supposed to work when a business operates on an above-board level.
“If you're not operating above-board then you’re not coming to the police department to fix those things,” Bowles said.
A spectator at the meeting, Russell Deanna, said he had wished that there had been some kind of compromise to allow the business to stay open on some kind of probation.
“I don’t want to see another empty building, I live two blocks away and haven’t had any problem with the noise,” Deanna said.