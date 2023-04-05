Anniston City Council recognizes athletic achievement

The Anniston City Council recognized two Parks and Recreation Department basketball teams Tuesday night for their recent efforts that brought home a state championship and a silver medal.
The 14-and-under boys youth basketball team won the Alabama Recreation & Parks Association state championship and the therapeutic recreation (TR) basketball team won a silver medal at the state Special Olympics.
Both teams and their coaches were at the council meeting and posed for photos with the council.
This was the first time the Anniston 14-and-under team has won a state championship.
Anniston city manager Steven Folks commended the team for their appearance as they were all wearing their uniforms.
“They come in here looking like real men,” Folks said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said as a coach he knows how hard it is to get to the top.
“Very impressed, very proud of you, I know the hard work that you’ve put in,” Jenkins said.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper thanked the team for their efforts.
“Y'all represent not only the best of Anniston now but also Anniston’s future, we’re so proud of y'all, we thank you for your contribution to the city for all of us, this is something that you’ll carry with you for the rest of your lives,” Draper said.
In other business the mayor read a proclamation designating April 10-14 as Community Development Week to celebrate the effect of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Draper said the CDBG program began in 1975 providing local communities resources to develop viable urban communities by providing decent affordable housing and a suitable living environment.
To celebrate community development week various events and tours have been scheduled including tours of public housing in Anniston, tours of Habitat for Humanity homes in Jacksonville and an appreciation day event at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
— The council voted to change the name of a city department from the Community Development Block Grant department to the Community Development department.
— The council passed a “brown bagging” ordinance to prohibit the practice of individuals bringing their own alcoholic beverages into any business, restaurant or club. Private events are excluded, the mayor said.
— The council approved a bid for road maintenance on Dellwood Court to MidSouth Paving in the amount of $65,571.21 with funding from CDBG.
