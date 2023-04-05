 Skip to main content
Anniston City Council recognizes athletic achievement

At a meeting of the Anniston City Council meeting Tuesday night are shown Councilwoman Millie Harris, Mayor Jack Draper and Councilman Demetric "DD" Roberts.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The Anniston City Council recognized two Parks and Recreation Department basketball teams Tuesday night for their recent efforts that brought home a state championship and a silver medal. 

The 14-and-under boys youth basketball team won the Alabama Recreation & Parks Association state championship and the therapeutic recreation (TR) basketball team won a silver medal at the state Special Olympics. 

