Anniston City Council hears about new Quintard streetscape

The Anniston City Council heard from a design firm about updating the Quintard Avenue corridor Tuesday night during a work session.
Matt Phillips with Plot Studio gave a presentation that would transform the Quintard corridor with a new streetscape that would reflect Anniston.
“This is about thinking about the past and thinking about the future,” Phillips said about the design firm’s proposed streetscape.
The project would include the tree-lined stretch of Quintard Avenue from 5th Street to 18th Street.
The design would include a strategy to incorporate the towering trees that define Anniston’s trademark corridor and would “weave” into other parts of the city, Phillips said.
The council agreed to study the design firm’s ideas for a possible new look for the Model City’s most visible thoroughfare.
The council also discussed extending the Anniston entertainment district that allows a patron of a participating restaurant or bar to tote an alcoholic beverage within a certain boundary.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said he received a request to extend the entertainment district to the end of 13th Street.
“It gives an opportunity for a lot of those buildings in that area that are seeing some efforts in revitalization, a lot of those around the old Ritz boarding house have been cleaned out, there’s prep going on in places trying to repurpose those,” Jenkins said.
“A successful downtown has a vibrant day activity and vibrant activity at night and there’s a delicate balance that has to be maintained between the events that go on in the evenings and the events that go on in the daytime,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins would like to see a variety of new businesses downtown and not just bars.
Jenkins said that under the proposed boundaries of the expanded entertainment district the police station would be right in the middle of it.
Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston director, said she would not be opposed to the expansion of the entertainment district.
The council agreed to talk about it at members’ July 18 work session.
In other business the council canceled their first meeting in July as that date falls on Independence Day.
Anniston councilwoman Millie Harris said she’s received a complaint from a resident who is upset about where dog owners are allowing pooches to do their business in city parks.
“People are letting their dogs poop on the walking trails, it’s a shame that a few people are violating the law and they’re making it miserable for everybody else that wants to get out and walk their animals,” Harris said.
Harris said that the city of Oxford and other sister cities allow dogs and those municipalities have installed receptacles for dog waste.
After the work session Harris said there are a lot of pet owners in Anniston but a few people ruin it for everybody.
“If they don’t pick up after their pets they should be fined, if they get caught,” Harris said.
Harris reached out to City Manager Steven Folks who said he has to research the pros and cons of the issue and discussions will continue at a future council meeting.
During the formal meeting the council voted to:
— Approved a lounge retail liquor alcohol license for Larry’s Music Hall LLC located at 6000 Al. Hwy. 202.
— Approved a bid for $695,916.85 from B&B Developers for the West 15th Street streetscape improvements.
