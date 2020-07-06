Anniston citizens' committee wants first crack at police complaints

As police come under increasing scrutiny nationwide, members of Anniston's Police Citizens Advisory Committeesay they're being overlooked as a venue for concerns about law enforcement.
Members of the panel — created in 2014 by the Anniston City Council to address concerns about police — plan to address the council in a work session Tuesday, asking them to send complaints to the committee before hashing them out in council meetings.
"When complaints are aired publicly without first going through the proper channel, the listening public can be misled and un-based biases created," reads a letter committee president David Baker sent to the council in June.
Baker, a former president of the local chapter of the NAACP, has been president of the committee since it was formed in 2014, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in Ferguson, Mo. Council members at the time said they had the idea for the council before the Ferguson protests, but some on the council said the goal of the committee was to create a dialogue between police and the public without waiting for a crisis that would make that dialogue necessary.
Complaints about law enforcement are common in council meetings, once the floor is opened for comment from the public. Activists still often raise concerns about the case against Rozetta Thompson, an Anniston woman who was arrested on a DUI charge after prosecutors allegedly told her the charge would be dismissed. Local residents also claimed, in council meetings earlier this year, that a local public official years ago killed a man in a drunk-driving accident, though police say she was tested for alcohol only because she was a public official, and was found not to be under the influence.
COVID-19 put a chill on many of those complaints, because the council shut down the public comment portion of the meeting temporarily to prevent spread of the disease. Still, council member Ben Little in recent weeks has called for a federal investigation of police, citing Facebook posts in which a former Anniston police officer wrote "good riddance" to an "infamous" local resident that he'd arrested in the past.
Baker said council members have put the commission in a bad position by debating those issues in the council, before the commission had a chance to hear them.
"We're building bridges, and they're tearing them down at a slow rate," Baker said.
Little said he respects the work of the committee, but that people have a right to bring their concerns directly to the council if they want to.
"All we need is an incident to happen," he said. "A shooting or a gunfight, and we'd say we've complained and complained and nothing has happened."
Little said he believes the committee should be "revamped" to be more responsive to the issues brought to it, though he said the council shouldn't wait to hear from it if action is needed.
"We can't just leave everything up to the citizens advisory committee," he said. "I do think we should not neglect our duty as the council."
The council's work session begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday.