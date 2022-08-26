Anniston Changers to tidy up downtown Saturday

The Anniston Changers’ next monthly community project is to tidy up downtown Anniston.
Volunteers are needed this Saturday to help pick up debris and litter and do a little landscaping from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Volunteers are asked to assemble in the parking lot at 12th and Noble Street.
Volunteers are welcome to bring weed trimmers, hedge clippers, gloves and any yard tools.
The group came into being when a larger group, known as World Changers, didn’t make an Anniston trip due to the pandemic, prompting city leaders in 2020 to take the initiative and form a local self-help organization.
Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston event coordinator, said the focus of Saturday’s cleanup will be on Mural Park on West 15th and on downtown blocks of Noble Street and Wilmer Avenue.
“At Mural Park we will be staining the recently installed wooden fence and and at Noble/Wilmer area we will be focusing on garbage pickup and cleaning up some overgrown areas that need attention,” Eden said.
“This last year, we’ve seen positive changes around Main Street and we’re looking forward to the community coming together to continue the beautification efforts of Main Street Anniston,” Eden said.
Food and drink will be provided to the volunteers, Eden said.
Please contact Karla Eden if you have any questions at: 256-371-3711.