Anniston Changers to tidy up downtown Saturday

The Anniston Changers’ next monthly community project is to tidy up downtown Anniston.

Volunteers are needed this Saturday to help pick up debris and litter and do a little landscaping from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Volunteers are asked to assemble in the parking lot at 12th and Noble Street. 