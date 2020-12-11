Anniston Changers seeks volunteers to ring Salvation Army bells

Anniston Changers needs volunteers to ring bells for the Salvation Army on Dec. 19 to help the outreach raise money in its Red Kettle fundraiser.
Salvation Army officials told The Star this week that the annual Red Kettle program, which pays for most of the direct services provided by the organization, has underperformed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are fewer customers in stores and fewer volunteers to ring bells at storefronts.
City of Anniston public information officer Jackson Hodges announced Friday morning that Anniston Changers — a local volunteer group created in lieu of a visit from World Changers this year — is coordinating a volunteer effort next weekend.
“For so long this organization has done so many great things in Anniston, and now it's our chance to help them out,” Hodges said in a Facebook video promoting the day of action, which will last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 19.
Volunteers will be posted outside Walmart locations in Anniston, Oxford and Jacksonville for shifts as short as one hour. Anyone interested in helping can visit www.annistonchangers.com and fill out a registration form, which includes options to choose a preferred time, or call 256-846-2044 to discuss arrangements.