Anniston Army Depot releasing 300 contract, term workers

The Anniston Army Depot will release more than 300 contract and term personnel in the next two months, the facility announced Thursday.
A decrease in workload projections for the 2022 fiscal year led to the decision, which will affect 196 term and 108 contract workers provided by staffing company Amentum. No permanent employees are affected, according to a news release from the depot.
Term and contract employees are hired for specific timeframes to meet specific workload requirements.
Col. Eric McCoy, commander of the depot, was quoted in the news release as saying that the decision was based entirely on workload expectations.
“We understand the impact on individuals and our community, but the decision is necessitated by the nature of our business to support the Warfighter for the long-term,” reads McCoy’s statement.