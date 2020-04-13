Anniston Army Depot expected to hire 30 more workers after new AMPV announcement

The Anniston Army Depot is expected to hire about 30 more employees over the next 18 months, after the facility was chosen as the deprocessing site for the AMPV project.
The U.S. Army announced in May that the depot had been chosen as the primary repair site for its AMPV — or “armored multipurpose vehicle” — project, but jobs weren’t expected to come from that decision for years, maybe as long as a decade, while the vehicles were worn down by field use. According to an announcement sent Monday from the office of U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, the Army decided to designate the depot as the AMPV’s official deprocessing center, as well.
Nathan Hill, military liaison for the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, said Monday that the Army had been looking at sites that could manage deprocessing work, the final testing of newly-finished AMPVs and training the soldiers who will use them.
“It was between Anniston and Camp Shelby in Mississippi, and they said that Anniston had met all their criteria,” Hill said.
The AMPV is intended as a speedier and sturdier replacement for the military’s fleet of M113 vehicles, a model in use since the 1960s that Anniston Army Depot crews have long worked to repair and upgrade.
Hill said he’d only learned of the selection Monday afternoon. The public relations office at the depot declined to comment; staff said they had yet to receive the Army’s official announcement.
Whether those jobs are ever available to the public remains to be seen. Hill said the work was likely to be mechanical, and confirmed the roughly 30-person labor force estimate. But employees at the depot could be reassigned from their current position to fill those roles, Hill speculated; new hires from outside might compete for the positions reassigned workers leave behind. The depot would likely advertise any positions to be filled, he said.
Hill was sure the work will start soon, though. Vehicles should arrive before the end of the year, he said, the first 457 vehicles of a total 2,897 overall. The release from Shelby’s office says the work should last between 10 and 15 years.
“I think there were some good competitors for this,” Hill said. “The depot was fortunate to have all the facilities and skill sets in place to accomplish this mission.”