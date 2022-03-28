Anniston announces Disposal Day schedule

The City of Anniston has announced the schedule for its second quarterly “Disposal Day.”
City officials say this allows citizens to dispose of items the city’s street department no longer picks up and they encourage citizens to assist one another in cleaning up their neighborhoods during this time. The service is free of charge.
The second quarterly Disposal Day will take place from Monday, March 28 through Thursday, March 31 from 6:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. each day. Each ward will have its own individual disposal site during the week as described in the following schedule:
Ward 1 – Monday, March 28: Pelham Park parking lot; 349 Cave Road, Anniston.
Ward 2 – Tuesday, March 29: Carver Community Center parking lot; 720 W. 14 St., Anniston.
Ward 3 – Wednesday, March 30: South Highland Community Center parking lot; 229 Allen Drive, Anniston.
Ward 4 – Thursday, March 31: Norwood Hodges Community Center parking lot; 3125 Spring Valley Road, Anniston
A centralized roll-off bin will be available for all four wards to collectively use on Saturday, April 2 from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the 12th Street and Noble Street parking lot.
The following waste items will not be accepted at any of the sites: hazardous waste of any kind, paint, electronics, tires, and freon appliances.