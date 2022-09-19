 Skip to main content
Already flooded, Puerto Rico awaits intense rains and floods in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona

Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico Hurricane Fiona

A flooded road is seen during the passage of hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 18, 2022. Fiona touched Puerto Rico at 3:20 p.m. local time, according to information from the United States National Hurricane Center, leaving a general blackout and rivers overflowing.

Hurricane Fiona is expected to continue dumping water in Puerto Rico on Monday, exacerbating flooding in communities catastrophically devastated by the storm.

Lee-ann Ingles-Serrano, a National Weather Service meteorologist in San Juan, told the Miami Herald that nearly the entire island is under a flash flood warning as of Monday morning, with significant rainfall expected Monday morning and afternoon, worsening flooding in the hardest hit parts of the island in the south.