Alexandria man charged with sexually abusing child

Authorities charged an Alexandria man earlier this week after he allegedly sexually abused a child in July.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the 74-year-old man on Monday with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
According to court documents, the abuse involved a female victim and took place on July 30.
An attempt Wednesday to reach the Major Crimes Unit for more information was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $10,000. As of Wednesday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 21.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.