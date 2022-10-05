 Skip to main content
Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer shot and killed on ‘Rust’ set

Photos of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins are displayed before a vigil held to honor her at Albuquerque Civic Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in Albuquerque, N.M. Hutchins was killed on set while filming the movie 'Rust' at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 21, 2021. The film's star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that hit Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

 Sam Wasson/Getty Images/TNS

Nearly a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film “Rust” in an incident involving a prop gun fired by producer and actor Alec Baldwin in New Mexico, the Hutchins’ family and Baldwin have reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit.

As part of the settlement, filming will resume next year on the low budget western with the cinematographer’s husband as executive producer, according to a statement from Hutchins.