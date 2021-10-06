You are the owner of this article.
Aldi store coming to Anniston, mayor says

Aldi is the common brand of two German family-owned discount supermarket chains with over 10,000 stores in 20 countries. 

Aldi will be building a supermarket in Anniston near the Lowe's store on McClellan Boulevard.

Mayor Jack Draper said Wednesday the announcement was part of Anniston's drive for more economic development. He said he did not know when construction would start or when the store was projected to open.

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper on Wednesday announces Aldi's agreement to open a supermarket in the city.

"This has been a long-standing team effort," Draper said. "The (city) council has done a great job of making it happen."

Draper said more development also will come on the site.

"This is only the start," he said.

Aldi has one other location in Calhoun County at 75 Holmes Drive in Oxford, across from Quintard Mall.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

